UNHCR to continue support for Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes – ministry

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will continue to support Ukrainians whose homes have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the war, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development announced.

"We're glad to welcome UNHCR representatives to Kyiv. This is an opportunity to discuss our cooperation in providing housing for war-affected Ukrainians and the work that the UNHCR has already done to support our citizens. We are constantly looking for ways to expand affordable housing, continue compensation programs for damaged and destroyed housing, and develop a comprehensive support program for internally displaced persons (IDPs)," Deputy Minister Natalia Kozlovska is quoted in the press release.

The ministry reported that support is currently being provided in three key areas of the construction and repair sector: distribution of quick-repair kits, assistance with ongoing home repairs, and repairs of housing for IDPs.

So far, over 187,000 households have received repair kits and materials. Approximately 2,000 social infrastructure facilities have also benefited from this support.

Assistance with ongoing home repairs has been provided to 37,000 households. Furthermore, 270 modular homes have been delivered to Ukrainians who lost their homes entirely, the ministry said.

According to the release, more than 24,000 beds have been made available to accommodate IDPs. Additionally, over 2,000 families have participated in a rental housing program, while housing for more than 570 displaced families has been fully renovated.