Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:29 12.04.2025

Russian FAB-500, that fails to explode in Kharkiv suburbs, defused

1 min read

Sappers from the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine removed a Russian FAB-500 that did not explode near a residential area of ​​the village of Slatyne (Kharkiv region) and transported it for further demining

"The difficulty was that the aerial bomb had a detonator, so it could detonate at any moment," the press service of the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region reported.

Tags: #bomb #detonation

MORE ABOUT

11:52 10.04.2024
Emergency Service: Bodies of two more victims – a woman and 13-year-old boy – taken out at airstrike site in Kostiantynivka

Emergency Service: Bodies of two more victims – a woman and 13-year-old boy – taken out at airstrike site in Kostiantynivka

20:44 08.04.2024
Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

14:08 19.09.2023
Synehubov: Occupiers hit guided air bomb in Kupiansk, killing three civilians

Synehubov: Occupiers hit guided air bomb in Kupiansk, killing three civilians

13:18 08.09.2023
Occupiers carry out air strike on Otradokamyanka of Kherson region: three civilians killed

Occupiers carry out air strike on Otradokamyanka of Kherson region: three civilians killed

19:35 05.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

Zelenskyy: Bomb shelters condition is responsibility of local leaders

20:46 20.06.2023
With fakes on 'dirty bomb' Russia wants to divert attention from defeats at front, create distrust of allies in Ukraine – Defense Ministry

With fakes on 'dirty bomb' Russia wants to divert attention from defeats at front, create distrust of allies in Ukraine – Defense Ministry

16:52 24.05.2023
Russian occupiers bomb at kindergarten in Sumy region – Military Administration

Russian occupiers bomb at kindergarten in Sumy region – Military Administration

18:19 04.10.2022
Bomb experts prevent explosion on dam in Kharkiv region – Enin

Bomb experts prevent explosion on dam in Kharkiv region – Enin

09:34 05.09.2022
As result of detonation of ammunition in Chernihiv, 15 people injured, four in hospital, half of them are children

As result of detonation of ammunition in Chernihiv, 15 people injured, four in hospital, half of them are children

09:29 23.03.2022
Invaders bomb bridge across Desna River in Chernihiv – Suspilne

Invaders bomb bridge across Desna River in Chernihiv – Suspilne

HOT NEWS

26-year-old Pavlo Ivanov dies on April 12 while performing combat mission in F-16

Partners to provide over EUR 21 bln in military aid to Ukraine - UK Defence Secretary

Ukraine's Justice Ministry hires Hogan Lovells US for work on agreement with USA

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Germany won’t be able to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems in near future

Zelenskyy holds meeting in Kryvyi Rih on strengthening air defense, the region subjected to 2,100 strikes since year start

Lithuania pledges additional EUR 30 mln for military support to Ukraine at Ramstein

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Estonia discuss countering Russia's shadow fleet

Foreign military personnel to be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship under simplified procedure after less than three years of service

26-year-old Pavlo Ivanov dies on April 12 while performing combat mission in F-16

Fifty-six out of 88 UAVs shot down, another 24 lost from location

US Special Rep Kellogg: The Times article misrepresents what I said regarding areas of responsibility in Ukraine

Trump's envoy offers to hand over part of Ukraine's territory to Russia

Ukrainian Red Cross opens aid point for victims of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

AD
AD