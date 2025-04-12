16:29 12.04.2025
Russian FAB-500, that fails to explode in Kharkiv suburbs, defused
Sappers from the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine removed a Russian FAB-500 that did not explode near a residential area of the village of Slatyne (Kharkiv region) and transported it for further demining
"The difficulty was that the aerial bomb had a detonator, so it could detonate at any moment," the press service of the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region reported.