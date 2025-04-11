Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

At least several hundred Chinese citizens are fighting as part of the Russian occupation forces, which means that Russia is trying to prolong the war even at the expense of Chinese lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the 27th meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) on Friday.

“As of now, we have information that at least several hundred Chinese nationals are fighting as part of Russia’s occupation forces. This means Russia is clearly trying to prolong the war – even by using Chinese lives. Putin wasn’t satisfied with soldiers from North Korea. Now he is trying to cover his shortages by pulling in yet another nation – the Chinese,” Zelenskyy said.

“How long can he keep doing this? We must work together to make such questions not about Moscow’s choices, but about our joint pressure on Moscow – because that’s the only way it will work,” the president added.

In addition, he stressed that it is also necessary to think about the future, in particular, what will force Russia to choose diplomacy and peace tomorrow, along with supporting Ukrainian forces and maintaining sanctions against the Russian Federation.

This is our common fate – Europe, the United States, NATO. Thank you to everyone who understands how important it is to increase defense spending in Europe and to strengthen cooperation between our defense industries,” Zelenskyy noted.