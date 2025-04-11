Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:16 11.04.2025

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

2 min read
Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

 At least several hundred Chinese citizens are fighting as part of the Russian occupation forces, which means that Russia is trying to prolong the war even at the expense of Chinese lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the 27th meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) on Friday.

“As of now, we have information that at least several hundred Chinese nationals are fighting as part of Russia’s occupation forces. This means Russia is clearly trying to prolong the war – even by using Chinese lives. Putin wasn’t satisfied with soldiers from North Korea. Now he is trying to cover his shortages by pulling in yet another nation – the Chinese,” Zelenskyy said.

“How long can he keep doing this? We must work together to make such questions not about Moscow’s choices, but about our joint pressure on Moscow – because that’s the only way it will work,” the president added.

In addition, he stressed that it is also necessary to think about the future, in particular, what will force Russia to choose diplomacy and peace tomorrow, along with supporting Ukrainian forces and maintaining sanctions against the Russian Federation.

This is our common fate – Europe, the United States, NATO. Thank you to everyone who understands how important it is to increase defense spending in Europe and to strengthen cooperation between our defense industries,” Zelenskyy noted.

Tags: #china #zelenskyy #russia

MORE ABOUT

19:02 11.04.2025
Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

17:21 11.04.2025
Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

11:36 11.04.2025
President Zelenskyy, US Defense Secretary to join Ramstein meting online

President Zelenskyy, US Defense Secretary to join Ramstein meting online

20:34 09.04.2025
Kallas: Necessary to put pressure on Russia so that it really wants peace

Kallas: Necessary to put pressure on Russia so that it really wants peace

20:29 09.04.2025
USA is highly surprised by situation with captured Chinese citizens – Zelenskyy

USA is highly surprised by situation with captured Chinese citizens – Zelenskyy

20:17 09.04.2025
Some 155 Chinese citizens fighting on territory of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Some 155 Chinese citizens fighting on territory of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

20:35 08.04.2025
AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

AFU capture two Chinese citizens in Donetsk region, Kyiv waiting for Beijing's reaction – Zelenskyy

19:43 08.04.2025
Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

17:36 08.04.2025
Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

Ukraine’s MFA summons Chinese charge d'affaires ad interim

17:22 08.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Best help from USA for Ukraine is to transfer Patriot systems

Zelenskyy: Best help from USA for Ukraine is to transfer Patriot systems

HOT NEWS

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Pistorius: Given Russia's ongoing aggression, peace in Ukraine appears unattainable in near future

British Defense Minister announces GBP 350 mln package to support Ukrainian frontline fighters

President Zelenskyy, US Defense Secretary to join Ramstein meting online

LATEST

CRH risks losing EUR 100 mln in Ukrainian assets following court's revocation of antitrust clearance for Dyckerhoff deal

UNHCR to continue support for Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes – ministry

Special Operations Forces capture 14 russians in Kursk region

Norway to help arm AFU brigades with modern weapons and armored vehicles - Umerov following meeting with counterpart

Air Force and Air Defense shoot down 2,500 cruise missiles, almost 100 ballistic missiles, 17,500 attack UAVs since 2022 – Ihnat

PM: Ukraine to intensify talks on Association Agreement with EU in coming weeks

EU to allocate over EUR 23 bln in aid to Ukraine this year – Kallas

Norway joins Drone Coalition

Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons components can receive grant of up to UAH 8 mln to create and expand production – Shmyhal

Eleven states sign letter of intent to join new EW coalition – Umerov

AD
AD