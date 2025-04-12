Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:40 12.04.2025

Trump's envoy offers to hand over part of Ukraine's territory to Russia

1 min read
Trump's envoy offers to hand over part of Ukraine's territory to Russia

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff has offered to hand over ownership of four eastern regions of Ukraine to Russia to achieve a ceasefire, he told Donald Trump after talks with Putin's envoy in Washington last week, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources.

Less than 48 hours after an informal meeting with sanctioned Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Witkoff met with Donald Trump at the White House and pitched the proposal as the fastest path to peace.

At the same time, General Keith Kellogg, the president’s Ukraine envoy, pushed back against Witkoff, saying Ukraine, though willing to negotiate some terms related to disputed land, would never agree to unilaterally cede total ownership of the territories to Russia.

Witkoff's proposals have been criticized in Congress, and his informal meeting with the sanctioned Russian ambassador has caused concern in the White House.

With a partial ceasefire agreement stalled, Trump is pushing for a peaceful solution by May.

Tags: #territory #ukraine #witkoff #russia

