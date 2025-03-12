Facts

20:04 12.03.2025

European Parliament calls on Ukrainian authorities to strengthen political unity in country

The European Parliament called on the Ukrainian authorities to strengthen political unity in the country and lift restrictions on deputies' travel abroad.

This is stated in the resolution of the European Parliament, which was voted on Wednesday in Strasbourg as part of the plenary session. Some 442 voted "for," 98 "against" and 126 abstained. A total of 666 deputies of the European Parliament took part in the vote.

"The European Parliament calls on the Ukrainian authorities to strengthen internal political unity in Ukraine, uphold parliamentary pluralism and engage in constructive cooperation with the political parties in the Verkhovna Rada," the document notes.

"The European Parliament calls on Ukrainian political stakeholders to continue strengthening political unity and parliamentary pluralism and to engage in constructive cooperation within the Verkhovna Rada, and calls for due regard to be given to the powers and rights of local self-governing bodies ," the document notes.

In addition, the EP called for guaranteeing media pluralism in accordance with the democratic principles and values ​​that Ukrainians so resolutely and courageously defend.

The EP also proposed, in light of the EU accession process, to lift all restrictions on foreign travel by members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Tags: #ukraine #european_parliament #resolution

