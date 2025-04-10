About 1 mln people receive psychosocial support from URCS since start of full-scale war – Dotsenko

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

About 1 million people have received psychosocial support from volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, said the organization's Director General Maksym Dotsenko.

“The need for psychological support is growing, and at the same time, trust in us — as specialists who don’t just respond to crises but work with people holistically, with respect, empathy, and patience — is also increasing. Throughout the years of full-scale war, nearly 1 million people received psychosocial support from the volunteers and staff of the Ukrainian Red Cross. This is a significant number, but it is crucial for us to continue being there for those who are struggling," said Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross, at the Forum "Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in the Ukrainian Red Cross: Integration. Growth. Resilience," which was held in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

As URCS said on Facebook, the event was attended by representatives from regional branches and the National Committee, as well as delegates from partner international Red Cross organisations. Over the course of two days, participants engaged in presentations, panel discussions, workshops, breakout sessions, and group discussions. During the event, they had the opportunity to not only share their experiences but also to discuss the needs of the population, the role of volunteers, international partnerships, and institutional development.

"In the coming months, we will work together to identify the needs and strategic development of the area. During this time, we will focus on four key components: understanding needs from local to national levels, integrating the area, ensuring the sustainability of services, and providing support and supervision for teams," stated Kateryna Kryklia, Head of the MHPSS Unit at the Ukrainian Red Cross.