Interfax-Ukraine

18:45 20.03.2025

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Norway fully supports Ukraine's efforts to end the fire and then establish a fair, just and lasting peace, said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

"We fully support your ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire and then negotiate a fair, just and lasting peace. Ukraine should be in the best position to deal with such an end to this conflict, Ukraine should have a seat at the table when these decisions are made," he said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo.

According to the Prime Minister, Norway highly values ​​Ukraine's interaction with the United States and President Donald Trump, as well as communications with European and NATO partners.

"We believe that a strong European voice is important when discussing the future of Ukraine," he stressed.

Støre stressed that Norway shares the goal of the Ukrainians - a free, independent and sovereign state of Ukraine.

"I know that no one wants peace more than you. No one wants peace more than the Ukrainian people who suffer from attacks and battles, losses and pain. And your struggle and right to self-defense have had full support from day one, and we still approach it this way," the prime minister emphasized.

