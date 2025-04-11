Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:20 11.04.2025

Partners to provide over EUR 21 bln in military aid to Ukraine - UK Defence Secretary

1 min read
Partners to provide over EUR 21 bln in military aid to Ukraine - UK Defence Secretary

International partners are providing more than EUR 21 billion in military aid to Ukraine, UK Defence Secretary John Healey said.

He said during a press conference following a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense (in the Ramstein format) in Brussels on Friday that the new pledges of military aid announced today through the UDCG [Ukraine Defense Contact Group] amount to more than EUR 21 billion.

At NATO headquarters in Brussels, for the first time, a meeting of the Contact Group on the Defence of Ukraine (the Ramstein format) was held under joint German-British leadership, chaired by British Defence Secretary John Healey and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that the main issue to be considered at the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format in Brussels on Friday will be strengthening Ukraine's air defense, and a political decision is needed to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine. He emphasized that a political decision is needed to supply these systems to protect our cities and villages and the lives of our people, first and foremost, from the threat of Russian ballistic weapons.

Tags: #assistance #war

