Ukraine's Justice Ministry hires Hogan Lovells US for work on agreement with USA

Ukraine's Ministry of Justice has hired the Washington-based law firm Hogan Lovells US to represent its interests in drafting an agreement with the United States on critical minerals.

This information appears in the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) database, where the firm registered on April 9, 2025, as acting on behalf of the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice.

Although further details about the registration have not yet been disclosed, the filing notes that in 2023, Hogan Lovells US worked on behalf of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation to support Ukraine by helping organize an exhibition in the U.S. Capitol on Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine.

As reported, on April 8, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 113 million for consultancy services to support the preparation of a draft agreement on critical minerals with the U.S., or for the creation of an Investment Recovery Fund. The government instructed that consultants be engaged without delay. Specifically, UAH 59 million was allocated to the Ministry of Economy and UAH 54 million to the Ministry of Justice.

According to a source in the government speaking to Interfax-Ukraine, a Ukrainian technical delegation led by Deputy Economy Minister and Ukraine's Trade Representative Taras Kachka has already arrived in the United States to begin consultations with the U.S. side. The talks are expected to begin this Friday.