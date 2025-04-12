Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:26 12.04.2025

Foreign military personnel to be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship under simplified procedure after less than three years of service

Foreigners and stateless persons who served under contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard or the State Special Transport Service can obtain Ukrainian citizenship even if they served for less than three years, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on its Facebook page on Friday.

As the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported, the corresponding decision may be made on the basis of outstanding services to the state or state interest in accepting citizenship.

The request is prepared in the name of the President of Ukraine by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense or the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

The procedure also requires filing a declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship, as well as passing exams on knowledge of the Constitution of Ukraine, history and the state language.

It is specified that this opportunity applies to both active military personnel and those who served previously and terminated their contract. In addition, citizens of Russia, the Republic of Belarus, Armenia, Bosnia, Cuba, the DPRK, Nicaragua, Sudan, Syria and Zimbabwe can temporarily submit expired passports.

Tags: #military #foreigners

