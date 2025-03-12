European Parliament condemns executions of Ukrainian POWs by Russian troops – resolution

The European Parliament (EP) has strongly condemned the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops and reminded Russia of its compliance with the Geneva Convention.

"[The EP] strongly condemns the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces; calls for the EU, its Member States and international partners to increase pressure on Russia to comply with its international obligations, particularly the Geneva Convention, and allow international organisations access to prisoners," according to a resolution in support of Ukraine, which was voted in the European Parliament on Wednesday.

The EP also condemned "devastating impact of Russia’s war on children; calls for increased EU support for children's education, healthcare, mental health services, and for child protection, including trauma recovery and safe learning environments." "[The EP] urges the EU and Ukraine to prioritise children's needs in aid and reconstruction efforts, in clearing landmines, and in integrating child welfare into the EU accession process," the document reads.

The EP also reiterated its concern about the situation at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is illegally controlled by Russia, and expressed its support for efforts to maintain a permanent presence of the International Atomic Energy Agency at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

The EP also reiterated its "deep concern about the broader long-term environmental impact of the war."

The resolution also calls on the EU and its member states to strengthen the EU's strategic communication, particularly to "publicly set the record straight about the EU's leading support to Ukraine – especially in light of claims that seek to diminish its contribution – to counter hybrid threats and grey zone activities, and to prevent Russian interference in political, electoral, and other democratic processes in Ukraine and Europe." "[The EP] calls strongly for the EU and the Member States to combat Russian disinformation about the war, by strengthening digital literacy, promoting fact-based narratives and holding social media platforms accountable for spreading harmful content by strictly enforcing the Digital Services Act," the document reads.