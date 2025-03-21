Ukrainian Red Cross helping more than 7,800 elderly people

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is helping lonely elderly people in 23 regions and the capital of Ukraine.

"We support those who need help with daily tasks due to health problems. Our social helpers don’t just perform tasks; they are people you can always rely on," says Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross, who is quoted by URCS on Facebook Friday.

Social helpers assist with everyday tasks such as purchasing food, hygiene products, and medicines; changing bed linen, doing laundry, and carrying out hygiene procedures; cleaning, cooking, and accompanying people to doctor’s appointments.

As of today, 1,329 social helpers are providing support to 7,825 elderly individuals in 853 towns and villages across 23 regions of Ukraine, as well as in Kyiv.

URCS notes that since 2022, the number of lonely older adults has increased, as many of their relatives were forced to move to other regions of Ukraine or abroad. In response to this, the Home-Based Care team has expanded its geographical reach as much as possible to ensure people are not left alone. At the same time, the issue of social isolation and the need for greater involvement in community life have been addressed through the development of a network of Active Longevity Clubs. Since 2023, with the support of the German Red Cross, these clubs have been actively opening in the western regions. Their presence in various areas has enabled older adults to connect with like-minded individuals, receive support, and regain a sense of safety.