Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:00 18.03.2025

More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

2 min read
More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

More than 90% of what Denmark does in the area of ​​support for Ukraine is related to weapons and defense equipment, which is a prerequisite for the survival of Ukraine as a nation, said Danish Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen.

"Denmark has been very active in terms of supporting Ukraine with defence equipment and weapons. I usually say that we do three things in Ukraine: weapons, weapons and weapons," he said while speaking to media on the sidelines of the U-LEAD with Europe event on Tuesday.

At the same time, the ambassador emphasized that Denmark is also implementing important civil programs.

"But more than 90% of what Denmark does in Ukraine is related to weapons and defense equipment. And this, of course, is a prerequisite for the survival of Ukraine as a nation. If you are not armed, you cannot survive. This is very important for Denmark," the diplomat emphasized.

And in addition, he recalled the implementation of the "Danish model" of support for the Ukrainian defense industry, which effectively finances the acquisition of weapons and defense equipment directly from Ukrainian manufacturers.

"And this has proven to be very, very innovative and very effective. This is something that we want to continue because we want Ukraine to stand firmly on its own two feet, including when it comes to weapons and defense equipment. And you have enormous potential," the diplomat said.

U-LEAD with Europe is a program funded by the European Union, Germany, Denmark, France, Poland and Slovenia. The main objective of the program is to support local government reform in Ukraine to bring it closer to EU standards.

Tags: #support #weapons #denmark

MORE ABOUT

15:18 18.03.2025
Putin demands suspension of all arms supplies to Ukraine during ceasefire – Bloomberg

Putin demands suspension of all arms supplies to Ukraine during ceasefire – Bloomberg

20:36 14.03.2025
Canada contributes CAD 70 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Energy Community

Canada contributes CAD 70 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Energy Community

19:17 14.03.2025
Yermak, Advisor to Canada's PM discuss preparations for telephone conversation between Zelenskyy, future PM of Canada

Yermak, Advisor to Canada's PM discuss preparations for telephone conversation between Zelenskyy, future PM of Canada

20:42 12.03.2025
Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

10:36 12.03.2025
Polish Defense Ministry confirms resumption of transportation of American weapons to Ukraine from hub in Jasionka

Polish Defense Ministry confirms resumption of transportation of American weapons to Ukraine from hub in Jasionka

18:22 10.03.2025
Denmark ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine – media

Denmark ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine – media

09:16 07.03.2025
Norway significantly increases support for Ukraine - up to EUR7.5 bln in 2025

Norway significantly increases support for Ukraine - up to EUR7.5 bln in 2025

20:47 04.03.2025
Zelenskyy on European Commission's decision to protect Europe: For us, this is primarily additional air defense

Zelenskyy on European Commission's decision to protect Europe: For us, this is primarily additional air defense

20:48 03.03.2025
Trump to hold meeting on next steps to end war in Ukraine, incl possible aid freeze

Trump to hold meeting on next steps to end war in Ukraine, incl possible aid freeze

11:12 03.03.2025
Trudeau: I support Zelenskyy, he claimed Putin as liar, criminal at Oval Office

Trudeau: I support Zelenskyy, he claimed Putin as liar, criminal at Oval Office

HOT NEWS

White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

Border Guard Service: Situation in defense lines where border guard units located in Sumy region, unchanged

Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

Kyiv to allow public transport to operate during air raid sirens from March 21 – administration chief

LATEST

Ukraine officially introduces specialty of UAV operators who detect explosive objects

EVA retailer installs 718 kW solar power plant at Lviv distribution center

Kremlin claims after talk with Trump, Putin orders to suspend strikes on energy infrastructure, exchange POWs

White House after Trump-Putin call: USA, Russia seek to improve bilateral relations

Movement to peace to begin with energy and infrastructure ceasefire – White House following Trump-Putin call

Border Guard Service: Situation in defense lines where border guard units located in Sumy region, unchanged

Defense support, investments in Ukrainian arms production – Zelenskyy on talks in Finland

Chance for ceasefire to appear only in next two to three months – Poroshenko

Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

EU Polish Presidency wants to convince Budapest of importance of Ukraine’s membership for EU future

AD