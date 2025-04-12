26-year-old Pavlo Ivanov dies on April 12 while performing combat mission in F-16

Photo: www.defensie.nl

On April 12, 2025, 26-year-old Pavlo Ivanov died while performing a combat mission on an F-16 aircraft, the Air Force reported on its Telegram channel.

"All the circumstances of the tragedy are being established by an interdepartmental commission, which has already begun its work," the Air Force noted.

"We express our deepest condolences to Pavlo's family. He died in battle, defending his native land from the occupiers ...," the message says.

As stated, today F-16 pilots perform combat missions almost every day in various directions in incredibly difficult conditions, providing fighter cover for air strike groups and striking enemy targets.

"Ukrainian pilots work at the maximum of human and technical capabilities, risking their lives every time when performing combat missions. Pavlo was one of them!" the message says.