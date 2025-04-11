Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the participants of the 27th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) to focus primarily on air defense, and added that Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems.

“Today, I’m speaking to you from Kryvyi Rih. This city lives under almost constant air alerts – because of drones or Russian missiles … Our people, our children – are under attacks in many-many cities and villages. Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, and many others. They all need protection from Russian missiles. You know that Ukraine has a shortage of air defense systems. You know that Patriot systems can effectively protect against ballistic threats,” Zelenskyy said, speaking at the meeting.

Addressing the leaders, the president stressed that Ukraine is forced to move the systems it has across the country in order to provide at least temporary protection to different cities.

“And you know what happens when even one system goes out of service – it means lost lives. In Russia, they see this as their advantage – their ability to be a terrorist state. And we must take away that ability – their belief that killing can be treated lightly,” Zelenskyy added.

He asked the leaders to focus first and foremost on air defense for Ukraine, because Ukraine really needs it.

“Ten Patriot systems – the free world has them. What is needed now are political decisions to make them work for peace. We need that result,” the head of state stressed.

The President also recalled that today marks exactly a month since Russia rejected the US proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire, and it is absolutely clear that the Russian Federation is the only reason for the war.

“Without strength against Russia, there will be no will in Russia to accept and implement any realistic and effective proposals for peace. I thank everyone who supports this kind of policy – a policy of real results,” the president said.