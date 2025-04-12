Interfax-Ukraine
17:15 12.04.2025

Germany won’t be able to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems in near future

Germany will not be able to provide Ukraine with another Patriot system requested by President Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Umerov before the summer, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"As you know, Germany has already provided four complete Patriot systems. We cannot provide more at the moment because we are expecting new deliveries, which will only start in 2027, if I remember correctly. So we cannot provide another system at the moment," he said during a press conference following a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) in Brussels on Friday.

The minister noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov had previously mentioned the need for at least one system by the summer. But in the long term, they need more.

According to him, Germany is now trying to search the world for any air defense systems of this class. At the same time, they are looking for funds to buy everything they can.

It was previously reported that Germany would supply Ukraine with four more IRIS-T air defense systems this year and had already delivered 30 Patriot missiles.

At NATO headquarters in Brussels, for the first time, a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine Defence (the Ramstein format) was held under joint German-British leadership, chaired by British Defence Secretary John Healey and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

