US Special Rep Kellogg: The Times article misrepresents what I said regarding areas of responsibility in Ukraine

General Keith Kellogg, President Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, said an article in the British ezine The Times distorted his words about the possible division of Ukraine, he wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

“The Times article misrepresents what I said. I was speaking of a post-cease fire resiliency force in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty. In discussions of partitioning, I was referencing areas or zones of responsibility for an allied force (without US troops). I was NOT referring to a partitioning of Ukraine,” Kellogg stressed.

Earlier, The Times reported that US Special Representative Keith Kellogg allowed for the possibility of deploying British and French troops in western Ukraine as part of the so-called pacification force after the ceasefire. Kellogg noted that their presence would not be a provocation for Moscow. He compared it to the situation in Berlin after World War II, when the city was divided into zones of control between Russia, France, Britain and the USA.