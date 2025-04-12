Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:56 12.04.2025

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Estonia discuss countering Russia's shadow fleet

2 min read
Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Estonia discuss countering Russia's shadow fleet

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held a conversation with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

“During our call, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna informed me about the detention by the Estonian Navy of an unregistered Russian shadow fleet oil tanker. I am deeply grateful for Estonia’s consistent stance and leadership in countering Russian shadow fleet, raising the cost of war for the aggressor and strengthening our common security,” Sybiha said on X.

In addition, the development of bilateral relations between the countries was discussed.

“We also coordinated further joint efforts to develop our bilateral dialogue and ensure a just peace for Ukraine and all of Europe,” the minister said.

As reported, on Friday, April 11, the Estonian Navy detained a vessel without a flag of any previously sanctioned state. It was later revealed that the vessel was the oil tanker Kiwala.

According to the Ukrainian state portal WarSanctions, this is a ship of the Russian shadow fleet IMO 9332810, which exports sanctioned Russian crude oil and oil products to third countries. The vessel is under sanctions of the European Union, Great Britain, Canada and Switzerland in connection with its involvement in the transportation of Russian oil and/or oil products from the Russian Federation to third countries. The vessel was last seen under the flag of Djibouti, calling at ports in the Russian Federation, India and Oman.

According to Marine Traffic, the tanker is currently anchored in Muuga Bay, east of Aegna Island, with two warships nearby.

The vessel had already been sanctioned for previous illegal activities by both the European Union and several countries (United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland). The tanker was heading from the port of Sikka in India to the port of Ust-Luga in the Russian Federation, so there was probably no cargo. During the detention, the Transport Council checks the technical condition and insurance of the vessel, as well as the documents of its members.

There are 24 people on the ship. According to Estonian authorities, the ship's captain is a Chinese citizen and is cooperating with the investigation. The rest of the ship's crew are likely Myanmar citizens.

Tags: #estonia

