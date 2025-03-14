Canada contributes CAD 70 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Energy Community

Canada has contributed CAD 70 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the Energy Community announced.

"Thank you, Canada, for your generous CAD 70 million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund! Your support will help restore Ukraine’s energy system by providing essential equipment – transformers, generators, gas infrastructure components, and repair materials - keeping the lights on and homes warm," the Energy Community stated in a Facebook post on Friday.

As previously reported, the Energy Community Secretariat, which administers the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, announced on March 12 that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had terminated a $75 million grant agreement with the fund. The Energy Community explained that in 2023, a $25 million contract was signed for the procurement of critical energy equipment, and in 2024, USAID had pledged an additional $50 million.

The Energy Support Fund was established in April 2022 at the initiative of Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson.

As of early March 2025, announced partner contributions to the fund have exceeded EUR 1 billion. Donors include both public and private sectors from over 30 countries, as well as international and regional organizations.

On March 4, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that some projects previously funded through USAID programs had already found alternative funding sources.

In a comment to Energy Reform, former National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) member and energy expert Olha Babiy noted that the potential cessation of USAID's support for Ukraine's energy recovery poses a challenge, particularly for critical infrastructure facilities. However, she believes the issue can be resolved by seeking alternative funding sources.

As of March 14, the exchange rate for CAD 1 is approximately UAH 29.