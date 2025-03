Norway significantly increases support for Ukraine - up to EUR7.5 bln in 2025

All parties in the Norwegian parliament have agreed to provide an additional 50 billion kroner in aid to Ukraine for 2025, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

"All parties in parliament agree on an additional 50 billion kroner in aid for 2025. This brings our total support for this year to 85 billion kroner, approximately EUR7.5 billion," he wrote on social media X.