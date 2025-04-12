Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:31 12.04.2025

Fifty-six out of 88 UAVs shot down, another 24 lost from location
Photo: National Guard

On Saturday night, the Air Force and Air Defense units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 56 out of 88 attack drones, and another 24 enemy drone imitators were lost, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"As of 09:00, the downing of 56 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, south, east and center of the country has been confirmed. Twenty-four enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences)," the Air Force said on Telegram.

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"On the night of April 12 (from 20:00 on April 11), the enemy attacked with 88 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation," the Ukrainian Armed Forces specified.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions suffered.

