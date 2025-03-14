Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:17 14.03.2025

Yermak, Advisor to Canada's PM discuss preparations for telephone conversation between Zelenskyy, future PM of Canada

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a telephone conversation with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada Natalie Drouin.

According to the presidential press service, the parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, the current military and humanitarian needs of Ukraine.

"Andriy Yermak and Natalie Drouin paid special attention to preparations for a telephone conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada - future Prime Minister Mark Carney," the report says.

In addition, the parties agreed to coordinate efforts in interaction with the G7 countries, which Canada currently holds the presidency. "In particular, they discussed the importance of working together on key initiatives to strengthen global support for Ukraine and provide security guarantees," the press service adds.

The interlocutors confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation and actively involve Canada in initiatives that will contribute to the long-term stability and security of Ukraine.

