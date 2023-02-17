Zelenskyy: Priority on frontline is to keep situation under control, prepare for escalation

The priority for the nearest future is "keeping the situation on the frontline under control and preparing for any escalation steps of the enemy," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Thursday.

“Today, I held a regular meeting of the Staff, and all the commanders of the operational directions took part in it. We heard detailed reports about the situation in each of the areas and the prospects for each of the operational directions,” he said.

“The supply of weapons, the supply of ammunition, training of our military. The enemy's plans and capabilities. The potential of the Ukrainian response.

“Keeping the situation on the frontline under control and preparing for any escalation steps of the enemy is a priority for the nearest future. Moving forward with the further liberation of our land is a priority that we are carefully preparing,” Zelenskyy noted.