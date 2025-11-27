Interfax-Ukraine
19:55 27.11.2025

PGO: Russians capture and kill five Ukrainian defenders in Zaporizhia region

In Huliaipole axis, Russian soldiers killed five Ukrainian defenders who were captured and could not resist; this is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and a grave international crime, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"On the morning of November 27, 2025, in Huliaipole axis, in Zaporizhia region, Russian soldiers cold-bloodedly shot our defenders who were captured," the PGO said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is reported that under the procedural leadership of Zaporizhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is noted that "such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and a grave international crime."

The pretrial investigation into criminal proceedings is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Department in Zaporizhia region.

Earlier, the DeepState military and analytical project reported that thanks to the successful actions of the military command of the Defense Forces, the enemy significantly slowed down its advance towards Huliaipole in Zaporizhia.

The resource also wrote that the occupation forces captured the village of Zeleny Hai in Zaporizhia region, and that Russian invaders shot five Defense Forces soldiers near the village.

