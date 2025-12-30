Interfax-Ukraine
Telecom
20:17 30.12.2025

Electronic court using AI to be one of key priorities of Ministry of Digital Transformation in 2026 – 1st Dpty PM


Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/17068

One of the key priorities of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in 2026 will be the implementation of an electronic court using artificial intelligence for administrative proceedings, which should relieve the judicial system, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"We are working on a project that will be unique in the world. For example, in the case of an administrative offense, citizens will be able to resolve it quickly online with the help of artificial intelligence in just a few clicks, if they agree with the decision. It’s like a conditional European record form, but for all administrative offenses," Fedorov said in an interview on the national telemarathon on Tuesday.

According to him, the ministry will continue working on electronic notary services; however, the project is currently on hold due to the absence of a Minister of Justice.

"It is fully ready for launch, but on pause. We are having discussions with the relevant parliamentary committee. We do not yet have a unified vision for when, how, and in what format to launch it. So the project is fully ready, but we have not launched it yet. We will be ready next year," the First Deputy Prime Minister explained.

In addition, next year the Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to implement an e-Excise system to monitor alcohol circulation.

"Electronic excise is aimed at combating the illegal circulation of alcohol in our country. First alcohol, then tobacco. This will generate additional tens of billions for the budget," Fedorov explained.

During a TikTok broadcast the day before, Fedorov also announced that one of the Ministry’s plans for 2026 is to allow online completion of the theoretical driving exam, which should reduce corruption risks.

Overall, according to Fedorov, about 20-30 new services are planned for implementation in 2026.

Tags: #ai #court #priority

