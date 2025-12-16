Enemy occupies village of Serebrianka, advances in Bakhmut axis of Donetsk region – DeepState

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The enemy occupied the village of Serebrianka and advanced near the villages of Dronivka, Sviato-Pokrovske and in the town of Siversk of Siversk urban community, the villages of Zvanivka and Pereizne of Zvanivka rural territorial community and the village of Pazeno of Soledar urban community of Bakhmut district of Donetsk region, the OSINT project DeepState has said on Tuesday evening.

However, Siversk and Pereizne are marked as partially occupied, partially in the "gray" zone.

According to the project maps, the area of ​​the territories under the control of the occupiers in Bakhmut district increased by 44.97 square kilometers, while the area of ​​the "gray" zone decreased by 36.22 square kilometers.

According to a summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00, "In Sloviansk axis, the Russians tried four times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Siversk, Serebrianka and towards Pazeno, two clashes are ongoing," the occupation of Serebrianka was not reported.

Earlier it was reported that last week the enemy's advance rate was an average of 11.8 square kilometers per day, and the "gray zone" decreased by an average of 3.6 square kilometers per day, according to the maps of the OSINT project DeepState.

The week before last, the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by an average of 13.2 square kilometers. km per day, and the "gray zone" decreased on average by 0.1 square kilometers per day.

As reported, in total in November of this year the enemy occupied 505 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is almost twice as much as in September.