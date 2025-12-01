Zelenskyy: Russia has made some progress, but Russians suffered greatest losses in Oct

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The aggressor state is making progress on the front lines, but none of its operations have been successful. In particular, Ukrainian Defense Forces have cleared almost all occupiers from the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"Certainly, Russia has made some progress; certainly, Russia has launched several offensive actions, several operations. None of these operations have been successful. But, of course, there are difficult battles going on in Pokrovsk itself, and in other areas ... Now I'm saying that they entered Kupyansk, and we, frankly, have cleared out almost all of them," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Paris on Monday.

He noted that in October, Russians suffered the greatest losses in nearly four years of war—25,500 soldiers were killed. Furthermore, the president noted that the war is "frontal" and "changes back and forth."

The head of state also announced several important decisions regarding the equitable staffing of military brigades. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine has also suffered losses, and "we certainly want this war to end, and we have wanted it from the very first day."

"Every day, I feel sorry for the people. The overall question, frankly, isn't about meters or kilometers, but the price of all this. It's not about whether they [the Russians] can advance. The question is that they don't want to stop ... The issue of territory or the issue of advancement is always linked to security guarantees," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine must know exactly when the war will end, so that there are security guarantees for the entire territory, to prevent another invasion.