European Solidarity initiates resolution of Rada on energy protection

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org

MP of the European Solidarity faction Oleh Syniutka states that the critical situation in the energy sector, caused by missile attacks by the aggressor state, requires the Ukrainian authorities to take quick and effective action, and therefore the faction initiates a corresponding parliamentary resolution, the political force said on their website on Friday.

"European Solidarity initiates a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. We believe that the Ukrainian parliament should immediately encourage the executive branch to take appropriate action, force the executive branch to take steps that will reduce losses from Moscow's attacks on energy facilities," Syniutka said during a briefing.

The faction proposes to allocate the necessary funds from the Budget Reserve Fund to protect generating capacity, help cities that are currently forced to use additional fuel for the operation of critical infrastructure facilities, and also create a state reserve of transformer substations.

"Unfortunately, the weather conditions were not the best. And therefore, at the regular session of the parliament, we will demand that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the necessary resolution, and that the executive branch take the actions that, unfortunately, they are already significantly late with," Syniutka said.

As reported, at night, Russia used 242 strike UAVs and 36 sea-based and land-based missiles against Ukraine. As a result of the massive night attack by Russia and damage to generation and networks in Kyiv and Kyiv region alone, more than 500,000 consumers were left without electricity, in particular, the city of Slavutych was left completely without electricity.