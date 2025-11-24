Enemy advances towards Lyman and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region

The Russian occupation army has advanced near the villages of Yampil in Lymany urban community, Katerynivka in Illinivska rural community of Kramatorsk district, the town of Toretsk, and the village of Scherbynivka in Toretsk urban community of Bakhmut district of Donetsk region, the OSINT project of DeepState reported on Monday afternoon.

"The enemy has advanced near Yampil, Katerynivka, Toretsk, and Scherbynivka," the Telegram message reads.

Thus, the territory under enemy control has been increased by 12.3 square kilometers.

Last week, the occupiers increased their area of ​​control by an average of 21.4 square kilometers per day, which was 66% more than the week before, while the "gray zone" decreased by an average of 0.15 square kilometers per day.