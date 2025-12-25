Zelenskyy announces further strengthening of combat units

Photo: Foto: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa on the decisions needed to strengthen frontline positions and the Ukrainian army.

"There will be further strengthening of our combat units, as well as our comprehensive counteraction to the enemy, in particular, strengthening of our unmanned component. We are preparing relevant issues at the Headquarters in the near future," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the president, over the year good results have been achieved in providing brigades and corps, in particular, a program of direct financial support for combat units is operating, which simplifies procurement and frontline provision.

"A program of fair distribution of personnel between brigades is also in the process of being implemented, and we are now expecting the first detailed reports for December," he added.

Zelenskyy also signed decrees to award soldiers with state awards.