Ukrainian soldiers stop enemy assault attempt on motorcycles, quad bikes in Vovchansk axis – brigade

In Vovchansk axis, Ukrainian pilots thwarted an enemy assault attempt on motorcycles and quad bikes, according to the Kostia Hordienko 57th separate motorized infantry brigade.

"The occupiers in Vovchansk axis are being sent to retrain from A category for motorcycles. However, they will have to take a driving test in hell. For your attention, footage of the work of the Murchyky UAV unit of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade in Vovchansk axis. The pilots stopped an enemy assault attempt on a motorcycle and quad bikes. But so that the enemy has fewer such vehicles, work is also being carried out in the rear. We are burning their two-wheelers in the forests of Belgorod region, and we will continue to burn them," the brigade said in a statement on social networks.