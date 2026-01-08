Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:13 08.01.2026

Syrsky: Northern part of Pokrovsk under our control, we’re stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad

Syrsky: Northern part of Pokrovsk under our control, we’re stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad
The operational situation in Pokrovsk sector remains the most difficult, with approximately fifty combat clashes occurring daily. However, the northern part of Pokrovsk remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reported Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky.

"Pokrovsk axis. The operational situation here remains the most challenging – around fifty combat clashes occur daily. I work in military units that carry out combat missions in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening.

"The enemy is attempting to increase pressure on our defensive positions, deploying additional reserves, and seeking opportunities to advance, particularly through infiltration operations and constant assaults," he added.

"Our troops are making every effort to halt the enemy's advance and destroy their personnel and equipment. The northern part of Pokrovsk is under our control. We are stopping the enemy in Myrnohrad. We are conducting an active defense," he stated.

Syrsky noted that, based on the results of the on-site reports, the tasks for army corps and brigade commanders were clarified, and a set of specific steps was identified to improve defense resilience and ensure the uninterrupted operation of key logistics routes that directly impact the supply of ammunition and reinforcements to our soldiers.

"The mission is to maintain the combat capabilities and protect the lives of Ukrainian defenders—our most valuable asset," Syrsky emphasized.

He added that the fighting in the Pokrovsk sector "is highly dynamic and intense, but our soldiers are acting decisively and professionally, demonstrating strength, endurance, and teamwork. I sincerely thank the soldiers, sergeants, and officers—it is thanks to you that the enemy is suffering enormous losses, and it is thanks to you that Ukrainian Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad stand firm."

Tags: #front #pokrovsk #syrsky

