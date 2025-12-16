Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:10 16.12.2025

Paratroopers repel enemy mechanized assault in Pokrovsk axis – Airborne Forces

Soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile Podilsk brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a mechanized column of invaders in Pokrovsk direction.

"In the area of ​​responsibility of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Podilsk Airborne Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the enemy attempted another massive assault using armored vehicles. Under cover of fog, the enemy attempted to attack our brigade's positions, using up to 10 armored vehicles and several dozen infantrymen. However, the enemy's movement was detected in advance. Thanks to the coordinated work of our engineers, artillerymen, unmanned systems units, and adjacent units, the assault was repelled," reads a message posted on the Airborne Assault Forces Telegram channel.

According to military data, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, one multi-purpose armored tracked tower, and two ATVs were destroyed during the battle, as well as one armored combat vehicle and one enemy vehicle. Additionally, 49 enemy soldiers were killed and five more were wounded.

