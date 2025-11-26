Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:46 26.11.2025

Ukrainian soldiers defending their positions, which is basis of our ability to negotiate in interests of our country – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy the occupier, defend their positions, and carry out combat missions. This is the basis for the possibility of conducting negotiations in Ukraine's interests, stated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Of course, there were detailed reports on the situation on the front—in key areas: Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole. It's important that Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy the occupier, defend their positions, and carry out combat missions. This is the foundation of our ability to negotiate in Ukraine's interests," Zelenskyy said in his Wednesday evening address.

He noted that Russians all over the world are "spreading the message that Ukraine is supposedly unable to defend itself."

"They say Ukrainian soldiers can't defend themselves. The daily combat results of the Ukrainian army, the daily results of our special services, our diplomatic strikes—this is proof that Ukraine can defend its interests," the president emphasized.

According to him, every killed occupier, every deep strike, or every destroyed unit of enemy equipment is an argument that Ukraine deserves help, and for the sake of peace, pressure must be put on Russia – “the only reason why the war is dragging on.”

Tags: #zelenskyy #front

