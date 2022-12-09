Facts

11:16 09.12.2022

Fake letters sent to German citizens allegedly on behalf of Ukrainian Consulate General with offer to join foreign legion

1 min read
German citizens began to receive letters allegedly on behalf of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Dusseldorf with an offer to join the foreign legion in Ukraine for a monetary reward, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers this as part of the enemy's disinformation campaign, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

"It became known that letters allegedly on behalf of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Dusseldorf began to arrive at the postal addresses of German citizens with an offer to join the foreign legion in Ukraine for a monetary reward.

"These letters are fake. The Ukrainian consular institution has not sent any such messages," the spokesperson wrote on Facebook on Friday morning.

The Foreign Ministry reported that the consuls have already contacted the German police to conduct investigation.

"We consider the mailing of fake letters as part of the enemy's disinformation campaign, which aims to discredit Ukrainian diplomacy, undermine support for Ukraine from Germany and its citizens," Nikolenko said.

Tags: #germany #fake

