13:53 01.08.2025

Germany to transfer two more PATRIOT systems to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Photo: https://www.bloomberg.com

At the first stage, Germany will provide additional Patriot launchers in a short time; then, over the next two to three months, Berlin will transfer another part of the systems to strengthen Ukraine's air defense with additional PATRIOT batteries.

According to the German Ministry of Defense, thanks to the joint efforts of partners, these systems, which will undergo repairs in the short and medium term, will be prepared for use in Ukraine and transferred in working condition.

It has been agreed with the US Department of Defense that in exchange for this, Germany will be the first to receive the latest PATRIOT systems, produced in an accelerated mode. Financing will be provided by Germany.

"High-performance air defense systems such as the PATRIOT system are in short supply, and the production of some components takes years. Germany has already supplied Ukraine with three systems that play an important role in Ukraine's air defense," the report says.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius commented on this as follows: "Germany was ready from the very beginning to provide components of the system within the framework of negotiations at NATO level in order to support Ukraine with additional PATRIOT systems. The condition was that the American manufacturer would deliver new PATRIOT systems in return as soon as possible so that we could continue to fulfill our obligations to NATO. This promise from the United States is there. Therefore, Germany can first support Ukraine with launchers and then with other components of the PATRIOT system. Once again, it becomes clear: Germany is Ukraine's strongest supporter in the field of air defense."

Thanks to the agreement reached, Germany is making upfront costs in order to quickly meet Ukraine's urgent needs. "We are moving forward again and linking this delivery with a call to our partners to provide their systems as soon as possible," Germany urged.

