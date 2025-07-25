Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:24 25.07.2025

Ukraine receives approval for three Patriot systems out of 10 required – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Photo: https://www.spiegel.de/politik/

Ukraine has received confirmation for three Patriot systems out of the 10 required: Germany has given confirmation for two systems, Norway for one, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

During a conversation with journalists, he noted that Ukraine is currently working with partners to provide these 10 systems. At the same time, there is confirmation for three systems.

"Three. I have officially received confirmation from Germany for two systems, from Norway for one. We are currently working with Dutch partners," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, "we are working on the missile issue, we have missiles," but we are still "fighting over a production license," while a site is opening up in Germany.

Zelenskyy noted that US President Donald Trump will sell Patriot systems to Ukraine, and the task is to find money for all 10 systems.

"We would like to have a package of missiles for each system," the head of state added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #germany #patriot #norway

