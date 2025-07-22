Interfax-Ukraine
11:15 22.07.2025

Norway ready to financially support Germany's initiative to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Norway and Germany will make an "important contribution" to ensuring Ukraine's air defense, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at a press conference in Berlin, the NRK portal reported on Monday.

"Ukraine needs our support. Thank God that the United States is ready to provide Ukraine with weapons, which are also financed by European partners. Germany and Norway will make an important contribution," said Merz. Støre added that Norway is also ready to pay, although there is no final agreement yet.

"The Americans have said that they are very keen to help Ukraine in this matter. They want Europe to essentially shoulder some of the costs. In order for this to happen, the Patriot systems that currently exist must be moved to Ukraine," Støre told NRK on Monday evening.

Støre explained that Germany has two Patriot systems that it is ready to transfer to Ukraine. However, Germany wants guarantees that they will be replaced.

"Then they must be quickly delivered to Germany. And here the USA comes to the rescue. Trump said that he would facilitate this, but the time frame is unclear. This needs to be clarified," NRK quoted the Norwegian prime minister as saying.

