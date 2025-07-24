Zelenskyy invites Germany to join examination of bill on independence of anti-corruption bodies

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz and invited the country to join the examination of the bill on the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

“I informed him that I have already approved the draft bill guaranteeing the independence and effectiveness of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine. It’s important that our anti-corruption bodies supported this bill. We all agreed that there must be no interference or influence from Russia on the functioning of our anti-corruption infrastructure. I invited Germany to join the expert review of the bill. Friedrich assured me of readiness to assist,” Zelenskyy said on X.

The President stressed that Germany is ready to help and continue its support.

“We discussed the implementation of our agreements with the EU and the work toward opening the first negotiation cluster. Germany offers full support in this matter. Thank you,” Zelenskyy said.

He also informed Merz about the situation at the front and the need for additional funding for the production of drones.

“We will work to scale up the quantity, especially of interceptor drones,” the head of state stressed.