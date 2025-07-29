Interfax-Ukraine
Shmyhal, Syrsky discuss with German reps strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held a conversation with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius and thanked him for his support, in particular within international coalitions and defense packages.

"I spoke about the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces until the end of the year. I also informed the minister about the Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, about the people killed by the Russians this night," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the conversation.

In addition, the parties discussed the agreements following the results of Ramstein.

Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine critically needs to strengthen its air defense, and thanked for support in the supply of Patriot systems.

"This is an extremely important step that saves lives. Let's continue close cooperation to strengthen our common security," he stressed.

In turn, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, had a telephone conversation with the Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Carsten Breuer.

"I spoke about the current situation in the areas of combat operations. I emphasized the importance of strengthening the protection of our cities and critical infrastructure from combined air attacks by the Russians. We discussed the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular in air defense systems of various ranges and missiles for them, radars, etc.," Syrsky wrote on Facebook.

He expressed gratitude to Germany for significant assistance in equipping the Ukrainian army with armored vehicles and artillery systems, developing integrated air defense, as well as training Ukrainian soldiers.

"I am convinced that our joint work will bring concrete results important for the national interests of both countries and the security of the entire European space," says Syrsky.

