Germany and USA close to concluding agreement on supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

Photo: https://www.bloomberg.com

Germany and the United States are finalizing preparations for a deal that will allow Kyiv to transfer two Patriot air defense missile systems from Berlin's stockpiles, which will then be replenished by Washington, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

"According to the agency's interlocutors, German and American officials intend to finally agree on the remaining issues regarding the Patriot deal, including the timing of the replacement of depleted stocks," Bloomberg reports.

An official statement could come later this week, agency sources said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday that "Germany will facilitate the rapid provision of five urgently needed Patriot systems." "How we can achieve this, we will agree in close cooperation and in a spirit of mutual trust between partners in the coming days," he said, opening the Ramstein meeting.

Germany previously provided Ukraine with three Patriot systems. Berlin has seven left in its stockpiles, so Germany is only willing to give Ukraine a few more if the US guarantees their rapid replacement.