German government unaware of Patriot air defense system deliveries to Ukraine - media

The German government is not confirming US President Donald Trump's statement that the first deliveries of Patriot air defense systems he announced are already on their way from Germany to Ukraine, the website of Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) reported on Thursday.

"I cannot confirm that anything is currently on the way. I am not aware of this," a spokesman for the German Defense Ministry said.

At the same time, the spokesman said that a virtual conference of the countries supporting Ukraine will be held on Monday, the purpose of which will be to find a solution to the outstanding issues, "so that then the Patriot systems can be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible."

As reported, on July 15, Trump said that the US would send new Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine in the near future, and the next day he announced that the shipment of Patriots to Ukraine had already begun. "They come from Germany, and then Germany replenishes them. And in all cases, the United States receives full reimbursement," he said.