Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:06 21.07.2025

Germany and USA close to concluding agreement on supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine

1 min read
Germany and USA close to concluding agreement on supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine

Germany and the United States are finalizing preparations for a deal that will allow Kyiv to transfer two Patriot air defense missile systems from Berlin's stockpiles, which will then be replenished by Washington, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

"According to the agency's interlocutors, German and American officials intend to finally agree on the remaining issues regarding the Patriot deal, including the timing of the replacement of depleted stocks," Bloomberg reports.

An official statement could come later this week, agency sources said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday that "Germany will facilitate the rapid provision of five urgently needed Patriot systems." "How we can achieve this, we will agree in close cooperation and in a spirit of mutual trust between partners in the coming days," he said, opening the Ramstein meeting.

Germany previously provided Ukraine with three Patriot systems. Berlin has seven left in its stockpiles, so Germany is only willing to give Ukraine a few more if the US guarantees their rapid replacement.

Tags: #germany #patriot #united_states

MORE ABOUT

18:55 21.07.2025
Germany and USA close to concluding agreement on supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

Germany and USA close to concluding agreement on supply of Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

14:22 21.07.2025
29th meeting in Ramstein format starts online

29th meeting in Ramstein format starts online

13:07 19.07.2025
Patriot system that Germany plans to transfer to Ukraine will be ready no earlier than in 6-8 months

Patriot system that Germany plans to transfer to Ukraine will be ready no earlier than in 6-8 months

18:03 17.07.2025
USA informs Switzerland about delay in Patriot deliveries - they will be transferred to Ukraine

USA informs Switzerland about delay in Patriot deliveries - they will be transferred to Ukraine

11:09 17.07.2025
German government unaware of Patriot air defense system deliveries to Ukraine - media

German government unaware of Patriot air defense system deliveries to Ukraine - media

09:23 17.07.2025
Antonov enterprise modernizes An-124 Ruslan, transports it to Germany

Antonov enterprise modernizes An-124 Ruslan, transports it to Germany

09:34 15.07.2025
Germany to make decisive contribution on Patriot systems for Ukraine - Merz

Germany to make decisive contribution on Patriot systems for Ukraine - Merz

20:46 14.07.2025
Germany intends to tighten conditions for paying social assistance to Ukrainian refugees

Germany intends to tighten conditions for paying social assistance to Ukrainian refugees

10:26 11.07.2025
Zelenskyy mulling appointment of Defense Minister Umerov as ambassador to USA

Zelenskyy mulling appointment of Defense Minister Umerov as ambassador to USA

20:15 10.07.2025
Germany’s future closely linked to Ukraine – Merz

Germany’s future closely linked to Ukraine – Merz

HOT NEWS

NABU: No involvement of NABU employee with Russian special services established, no evidence of participation in anti-state activities

Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

NSDC introduces moratorium on business inspections, interference of govt structures in business activities – Zelenskyy

London adds 135 tankers to sanctions list against Russia – UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Zelenskyy outlines five tasks of Ukrainian diplomacy, incl financing weapons production

LATEST

French FM inspects Ukrainian-made UAV samples

Poroshenko Foundation strengthens cooperation with Ukraine Focus mission: Medevacs and pickup trucks - to the front

Shmyhal on Rammstein: Free world on the side of Ukraine and peace

NABU: No involvement of NABU employee with Russian special services established, no evidence of participation in anti-state activities

Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

NSDC introduces moratorium on business inspections, interference of govt structures in business activities – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms that Ukrainian troops carried out several strikes on enemy in Belgorod region yesterday

Four more families with children evacuated from Donetsk region in organized manner – authorities

Ministry of Development publishes technical requirements for AFC systems

Supreme Court: Lands of border strip used for Border Guard Service needs should be state-owned

AD
AD