16:16 14.11.2022

Netherlands to provide additional EUR 20 mln to NATO fund for Ukraine – Hoekstra

The Netherlands will provide an additional EUR 20 million to the NATO trust fund for Ukraine, said Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

He said at a press conference in The Hague on Monday after a meeting with Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg that the Allies would continue to support Ukraine with weapons, sanctions, humanitarian aid. He said they had already provided from EUR 0.5 billion to EUR 1 billion of their support, and added that Kyiv is not alone. He also said he was glad to announce that the Netherlands would provide an additional EUR 20 million to the NATO trust fund for Ukraine. In total, according to him, they have already provided EUR 25 million of assistance to the Ukrainian army in the form of food packages, first aid kits, ambulances, fuel trucks, drone suppressors. He promised that the Netherlands, NATO, NATO allies, and the EU would continue to stand with Ukraine and stay united.

In turn, Dutch Foreign Minister Kajsa Ollongren expressed confidence that the liberation of Kherson demonstrated that the Ukrainian strategy is working, and the Russian one has failed. She explained it by increase in morale for very brave and fearless Ukrainians, but it also shows that their military support is working, and Ukraine can achieve success on the battlefield.

Ollongren paid special attention to the fact that winter is approaching. She said they saw serious damage to infrastructure in Ukraine and added that they would continue to do what they are doing. In her opinion it’s important to stop Putin, his illegal and senseless war. She said if Russia stops fighting tomorrow, there will be no more war and if Ukraine stops fighting, there will be no more Ukraine. Ollongren again promised to continue their support with weapons and everything Ukraine needs, as well as training.

