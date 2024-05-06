In Finland, GPS interference intensifies when Ukrainian UAVs start attacks on Russian energy infrastructure

The Finnish transport and communications agency Traficom has received more and more reports of GPS interference on airplanes outside Finland and over the country this year, according to the agency's website.

Interference detected within Finland is usually reported to Traficom by air navigation organizations and Finnish airlines, who also report interference detected abroad to the Agency.

The statement noted that the interference intensified when Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure began in January 2024, and may be aimed at preventing further UAV strikes.

"In practice, self-protection interference is used to prevent the navigation and control of drones controlled by GNSS or mobile frequencies. The interference has not only remained within Russia's borders, but has also reached Finnish territory," the report notes.

It is argued that GPS interference is not a new phenomenon in aviation. Interference is usually observed near conflict zones. Interference does not affect the safe operation of flights, since especially modern commercial aircraft have several alternative navigation systems. In addition, air traffic control can assist with navigation if necessary.