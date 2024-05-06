It is better to spend money on protecting Ukraine than to restore it later – Polish FM

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski expressed satisfaction that the American Congress had finally approved military assistance to Ukraine, RMF24 reports.

"Ukraine desperately needs anti-aircraft missiles to protect its industry, its power plants, its infrastructure. I think it is much better to spend money on protecting Ukraine than to rebuild it later," Sikorski said.

He said it would have been better if the U.S. relief bill had been passed sooner, but noted that help was on the way.

"I think President Putin should admit his invasion was a mistake and make a new calculation, taking into account that we will help Ukraine as much as necessary," the foreign minister emphasized.

At the same time, according to Sikorski, the European Union could do even more when it comes to military assistance to Ukraine, although he noted that the cost of overall EU financial assistance to Ukraine is even higher than that of the United States.