12:41 12.11.2022

Netherlands to provide extra EUR 110 mln to help Ukraine with electricity

The Netherlands will allocate an additional EUR 110 million to Ukraine to help with energy supply and shelter this winter, Minister of International Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands Liesje Schreinemacher has said.

"Ukraine is preparing for a rough winter. Half of its energy supply systems are destroyed. Ukrainians will face grueling conditions in the coming months. The Netherlands will provide an extra EUR 110 million (EUR 180 million total) to help with energy supply and shelter this winter. We stand with Ukraine," she said on Twitter.

14:20 09.11.2022
