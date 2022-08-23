Netherlands allocates new aid package to Ukraine worth over EUR 80 mln

The Netherlands has announced the allocation of an additional aid package to Ukraine worth more than EUR 80 million, the country's Defense Ministry reports.

"This will include EUR 65 million for aid and investment in Ukraine. Additional money [EUR 10 million] will be earmarked to clear landmines and other explosive remnants of war," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the Netherlands has reserved EUR 1 million for the reconstruction of a number of cities.

"Another EUR 2.5 million will go to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development [EBRD] to share knowledge concerning macroeconomic reforms," the report says.

In addition, another EUR 2 million will go to the UN Fund to support victims of sexual and gender-based violence.