Spain sends 200 tonnes of military cargo to Ukraine, ship arrived in Poland

The Spanish government said on Friday that 200 tonnes of military cargo sent by Madrid for Ukraine is now being transported to its destination, Associated Press said.

The Spanish Ministry of Defense said the Isabel ship had previously delivered these cargoes to Poland. The ship arrived at the port of Gdynia, where the military equipment was unloaded for further transportation for 700 kilometers to the logistics base in Ukraine.

The cargo includes 30 trucks, several special heavy vehicles and ten smaller vehicles, according to the publication.

The agency said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced this assistance last week during his visit to Kyiv. He said this is the largest consignment of goods transferred by Spain to Ukraine.

Prior to this, Associated Press said Madrid provided Ukraine with 1,370 anti-tank grenade launchers, some 700,000 machine-gun cartridges, an ambulance armored vehicle, and medical supplies.