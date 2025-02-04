UNDP to restore 8 war-damaged Ukrainian schools with financial support from Spain

Eight Ukrainian schools damaged by the fighting will be rebuilt to energy efficiency and barrier-free standards, the press service of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

This is envisaged by the project "Re-Envisioning Educational Facilities in Ukraine: Rehabilitation and Repairs of War-Damaged Social Infrastructure", which was launched by UNDP in Ukraine with financial support from the Government of Spain.

As reported by the press service, in cooperation with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), UNDP plans to restore eight damaged educational institutions– in Volyn, Kyiv, Lviv and Sumy regions. The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2026. Its total budget is EUR 4 million.

Restoration efforts will focus on light and medium repair work at schools with damage rates equal to or below 60%, including the installation of energy-efficient equipment and compliance with principles of accessibility.

The project aims to deliver significant energy efficiency improvements, including high-quality thermal insulated facades, terrace envelope systems to minimize heat loss during winter and heat absorbed in summer, solar hot water collectors, photovoltaic systems, efficient LED lighting, and movement sensors in the corridors. The renovations also prioritize inclusivity and gender-responsive standards, ensuring a secure and conducive learning environment.

One of the schools will undergo a major renovation within the framework of the project. Modernized in accordance with the New School Concept, developed in cooperation with Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science, the pilot educational institution will be a pilot school for organizing educational spaces according to European Union standards, contributing to Ukraine's EU accession efforts.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, more than 4,000 educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. According to the Third Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA3), 13% of Ukraine's educational infrastructure was war-damaged.